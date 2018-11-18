Traders Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Friday. $101.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $212.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, 3M had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $4.09 for the day and closed at $209.00

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in 3M by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

