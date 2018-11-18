Traders Sell Shares of Mcdonald’s (MCD) on Strength (MCD)

Traders sold shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on strength during trading on Friday. $115.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $260.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $144.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mcdonald’s had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mcdonald’s traded up $4.03 for the day and closed at $187.59

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

