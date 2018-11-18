Trident Group (TRDT) Price Reaches $0.0152

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $18,404.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00142082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00222151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.10308000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

