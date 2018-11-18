Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133,360 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Trimble were worth $123,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Trimble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $423,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $345,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,264 shares of company stock worth $1,832,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

