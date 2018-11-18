TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TriNet Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in TriNet Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 13,916 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $805,458.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,241 shares of company stock worth $6,760,524. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

