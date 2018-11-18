Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Stake Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TSC opened at $25.32 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSC. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,800 shares of company stock worth $383,831. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

