TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OEX, DragonEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.01 million and $16.67 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00141957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00224353 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.10296942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009911 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, BitForex, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, OEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

