Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Holdings Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 319,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $47.73 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

