Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO Sells $425,700.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, George Hu sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $226,884.00.

On Friday, September 28th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00.

On Monday, October 1st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $421,850.00.

On Friday, August 31st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $402,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, George Hu sold 19,360 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,491.20.

On Tuesday, August 21st, George Hu sold 3,021 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $232,375.32.

TWLO stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -114.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Saturday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

