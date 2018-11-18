Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/twin-capital-management-inc-grows-position-in-voya-financial-inc-voya.html.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.