Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,940 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $31,090,588.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $116,638,987.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $39,507,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,783,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,448,047 shares of company stock worth $223,362,321. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

