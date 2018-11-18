Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stake Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.31. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

