U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Position Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 4,375 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $511,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,460,099. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

