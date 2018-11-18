Ubcoin Market One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,788.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $725,494.00 and approximately $27,788.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00058263 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001288 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Profile

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

