UBS Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.05 ($141.91).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €114.50 ($133.14) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 1-year high of €111.20 ($129.30).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

