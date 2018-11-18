Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $316.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has surpassed the industry year to date, driven by its robust surprise trend. The company has delivered earnings beat for more than three years, except for fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. It also topped sales estimates in 17 of the last 19 quarters. The company’s mixed second-quarter fiscal 2018 results marked the continuation of positive earnings trend while sales missed estimates. However, both top and bottom lines grew year over year, fueled by strength in retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of new revenue standard, higher market share gains, sturdy e-commerce sales and salon operations. Also, favorable traffic drove comps growth. However, the company has been witnessing soft operating margins for a while now due to higher expenses. This is likely to continue in fiscal 2018, which might hurt profitability. Also, it issued lower-than-expected earnings outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.56. 830,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $321.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $112,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 315.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $151,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

