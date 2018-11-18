UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Insider Thomas S. Terry Sells 1,602 Shares

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $104,498.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UMBF opened at $65.32 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,727,000 after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,136,000 after acquiring an additional 623,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,228,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

