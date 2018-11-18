UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. UnbreakableCoin has a market capitalization of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,608.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.06848986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00975237 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004999 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

