Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Shares of UNP opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $115.16 and a one year high of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

