Uniqure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and are raising our 12- month price target to $65 from $58. This morning, uniQure announced initial top- line data from the Phase 2b dose-confirmation study of AMT-061 for the treatment of severe hemophilia B. Data from three patients show a mean factor IX (FIX) level of 31% six weeks post-administration. Importantly, there were no bleeding events, use of factor infusions, or required immunosuppression. The data met uniQure’s projected goals in FIX activity levels, which we believe supports moving forward with dosing in the Phase 3 HOPE-B trial. We expect to hear additional details at the company November 19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uniqure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 897,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 725.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uniqure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Uniqure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 409,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Uniqure by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Uniqure by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Uniqure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

