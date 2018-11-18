United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

United Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Insurance has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Insurance to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

UIHC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.72. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

