United Internet (UTDI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.77 ($66.01).

UTDI opened at €37.65 ($43.78) on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

