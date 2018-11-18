United Rentals (URI) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved 45.8% and 19.8%, respectively, year-over-year. The upside can be attributed to strong gains in equipment rental volume (up 7.4%), margins and rental rates (up 2.1%). Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 20 bps, given robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, United Rentals’ focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures bodes well. The recent BlueLine buyout will boost its fleet by more than 46,000 rental assets across 114 branch locations. Shares of United Rentals which have been underperforming its industry year to date, gained 6.4% following third-quarter earnings release. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also moved 0.4% and 1.9% north, respectively, over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URI. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.69.

United Rentals stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

