United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,976 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of United Technologies worth $117,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $341,297,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after buying an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,253,000 after buying an additional 1,104,849 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 976,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,308,428,000 after buying an additional 707,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/united-technologies-co-utx-holdings-cut-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.