Univar Inc (UNVR) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.60% of Univar worth $112,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Univar by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Univar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Univar by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Univar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $23.14 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr purchased 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,575 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

