Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Director Acquires $24,900.00 in Stock

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Glenn E. Moyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $24,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UVSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 59,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,034,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Finally, Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 584,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

