UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $255,745.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

