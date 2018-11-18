US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 189.1% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Continental Resources from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

