US Bancorp DE Has $2.07 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MED upped their target price on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

CONE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

