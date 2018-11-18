US Bancorp DE Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,452,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after buying an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,068,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $4,712,058.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,662.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $687,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,422 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

