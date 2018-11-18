VALEO/S (VLEEY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. HSBC cut VALEO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas cut VALEO/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut VALEO/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VALEO/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.46.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

