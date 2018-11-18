Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 68.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

