Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,159 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

NYSE:VHI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Valhi had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 169.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

VHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/valhi-inc-vhi-shares-sold-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.