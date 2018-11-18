Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-stake-boosted-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.