Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,737,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $7,497,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.
VTV opened at $107.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.79 and a 12 month high of $113.49.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.