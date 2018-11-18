Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,508,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 133.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

