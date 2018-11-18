Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) SVP Sells $152,922.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,324 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $152,922.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 770,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

