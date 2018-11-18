Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 208.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 179,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 277,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

