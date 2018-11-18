Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,724 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,724 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $2,713,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $52.08 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

