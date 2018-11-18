Vipshop (VIPS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vipshop by 27.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,013 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1,559.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vipshop by 18.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,167,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 32.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,078,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 63.1% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 6,382,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.