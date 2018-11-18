Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 20,000 MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.33.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 20,000 MEDNAX Inc (MD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-buys-shares-of-20000-mednax-inc-md.html.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.