Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,124,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,575 shares of company stock worth $2,170,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $39.21 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

