Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $892,000 in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stock

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

