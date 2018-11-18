Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.00 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,304,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

