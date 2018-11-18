Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

