Vista Investment Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

