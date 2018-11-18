VIVO (VIVO) Trading Down 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. VIVO has a market capitalization of $109,661.00 and $353.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,608.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.03131768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.06849956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00757709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.01596702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00134205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.02032785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00482055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,892,420 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,420 coins. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

