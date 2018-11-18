Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday. Gabelli also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

