VTG (VT9) PT Set at €53.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VT9. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.75 ($65.99).

VTG stock opened at €53.00 ($61.63) on Wednesday. VTG has a 12 month low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 12 month high of €50.70 ($58.95).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

