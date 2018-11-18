Vuzix Corp (VUZI) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,427. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 287.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 60.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

